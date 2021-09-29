BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri Dismisses Rumors Of Him Joining TMC, Says 'I'm Not Mukul'

Responding to the rumours of him joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and noted economist Ashok Lahiri on Tuesday, September 28, said that he is not a 'Mukul' (mango bud) that falls. The comment was targeted at Mukul Roy who left the BJP to rejoin the TMC after the West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP MLA from Balurghat, Ashok Lahiri, had previously served as Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India.

"I am also shocked about the rumours of me joining the TMC. I am not 'Mukul' (mango bud) that falls. People have elected me on a BJP ticket. We are in opposition and I have said previously, that I will work as a constructive opposition. I came to politics to work for the welfare of Bengal. It is not that I will always criticise the state government. If they do something good I will appreciate it. I will give my suggestions if they seek," Ashok Lahiri told news agency ANI.

He further clarified that he has not sent any application to any party to induct him nor has he held any discussions with the Trinamool Congress chief or other top leaders of the party. He added, "I am not 'Ayaram-Gayaram' (a turncoat). I find it very insulting if someone asks me if I am changing the party".

Babul Supriyo joins TMC

Former Union Minister and former BJP MP Babul Supriyo on September 18, joined the TMC. Despite stating that he is not interested to join any political party including the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), or Congress, Supriyo's decision was a shock. After meeting BJP President JP Nadda in the month of August, he had announced his retirement from politics.

While addressing a press conference, Babul Supriyo said that the decision to join TMC was taken recently, and was not something pre-planned. He said, "It all happened in the past 3-4 days." The former BJP leader added that he had contacted TMC leader Derek O'Brien regarding his daughter's admission in a school, and thereafter, party supremo Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee contacted him. "I saw new opportunities coming," he said.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)