BJP MLA Meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, Demands Probe Into Alleged Cong-gangsters Link

BJP MLA Ram Kadam met Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve on Friday demanding a probe into Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants and the political connections of gangsters such as Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. Kadam highlighted Raut’s revelations regarding the clout of the gangsters. He pointed out that the Congress government was in power when the gangsters garnered considerable power.

Read: VIRAL | Cong's Raut Warns Sena's Raut: We're Not BJP, Won't Keep Listening To Your Taunts

During the meeting with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Ram Kadam stated, “Sir, we have lodged a complaint with the Ghatkopar police station pertaining to Sanjay Raut’s insult of Shivaji Maharaj and his descendants. They (police) have assured us that we will conduct a probe. Our demand is that you should register a case for the insult meted out to Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants by Sanjay Raut. Moreover, he has taken the name of gangsters such as Haji Mastan, Dawood Ibrahim. Who were these criminals associated with? Why did the entire Council of Ministers would come down to receive Haji Mastan? The Congress government was in power back then. We have many such questions. We expect you initiate an inquiry in both the matters and register a case.”

Read: Shiv Sena Sources Claim Raut's 'Indira-don' Remark Due To His Brother's Cabinet Exclusion

Read: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Backs Sanjay Raut's 'courage' Over Indira-don Connection Claim

Sanjay Raut's revelations create controversy

First, Sanjay Raut dared former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale to prove his connection to his ancestor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Thereafter, speaking to a news publication, he revealed a lot of information about the era when gangsters had a powerful presence in Mumbai. In a shocking claim, he alleged that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had met gangsters such as Karim Lala. After vehement criticism from the Congress, Raut was compelled to withdraw his statement. However, BJP leaders contended that Raut had not taken back his remarks on how the criminals enjoyed political patronage.

Read: Raj Thackeray's MNS Hurls 'Dawood' Taunt At Sena's Raut For Retracting Indira-don Claim