BJP MLA Slams Maneka Gandhi For Abusing Jabalpur Vet; Says 'Ashamed That She Is A BJP MP'

Slamming former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for abusing a veterinarian, BJP's Patan MLA Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday, said he was ashamed that Gandhi was a parliamentarian of BJP. He added that Gandhi's tirade against Jabalpur veterinarian Dr. Vikas Sharma showed that she was 'always a horrible woman'. After the alleged audio went viral, furious Netizens started a #BoycottManekaGandhi trend seeking her apology. The Sultanpur MP has not responded to the incident.

BJP MLA: 'Ashamed of Maneka Gandhi'

विगत दिवस सांसद श्रीमती मेनका गांधी ने पशुचिकित्सक डॉ विकाश शर्मा से जिन शब्दों में बात की, उससे वेटरनरी कॉलेज जबलपुर घटिया सिद्ध नही हो जाता है, परंतु यह जरूर सिद्ध हो जाता है कि मेनका गांधी निहायत ही घटिया महिला है। मैं शर्मिंदा हूँ कि ये मेरी पार्टी की सांसद (नेता नही) है। — Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) June 26, 2021

Maneka Gandhi threatened a vet

On Thursday, an alleged audio clip of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi went viral where she was heard abusing a veterinary doctor over the amputation of a dog's leg. In the audio clip, she was talking about the complaint that she received from a dog owner over the amputation of a dog's leg. She accused the vet of cutting off the leg, claiming amputation was not needed, and raised a question on the doctor's degree. She further used some abusive Hindi words for the doctor and threatened to revoke his license. Maneka ordered him to immediately treat the dog and warned that if it dies the doctor will have to face consequences.

In protest, the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) wrote a letter to PM Modi condemning Maneka Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening a doctor. The IVA requested Prime Minister to take cognizance of the situation asking why the parliamentarian outright blamed a vet using abusive language, without any investigation. Claiming that they have repeatedly requested her to refrain from using derogatory comments, IVA said that the audio clip is disgraceful for the parliamentary system itself. The association urged doctors to wear a black band in a sign of protest against the BJP MP and termed it as a black day.