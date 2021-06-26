BJP MLA Slams Maneka Gandhi For Abusing Jabalpur Vet; Says 'Ashamed That She Is A BJP MP'

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI/ Facebook
Slamming former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for abusing a veterinarian, BJP's Patan MLA Ajay Vishnoi on Saturday, said he was ashamed that Gandhi was a parliamentarian of BJP. He added that Gandhi's tirade against Jabalpur veterinarian Dr. Vikas Sharma showed that she was 'always a horrible woman'. After the alleged audio went viral, furious Netizens started a #BoycottManekaGandhi trend seeking her apology. The Sultanpur MP has not responded to the incident.
विगत दिवस सांसद श्रीमती मेनका गांधी ने पशुचिकित्सक डॉ विकाश शर्मा से जिन शब्दों में बात की, उससे वेटरनरी कॉलेज जबलपुर घटिया सिद्ध नही हो जाता है, परंतु यह जरूर सिद्ध हो जाता है कि मेनका गांधी निहायत ही घटिया महिला है। मैं शर्मिंदा हूँ कि ये मेरी पार्टी की सांसद (नेता नही) है।— Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) June 26, 2021
On Thursday, an alleged audio clip of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi went viral where she was heard abusing a veterinary doctor over the amputation of a dog's leg. In the audio clip, she was talking about the complaint that she received from a dog owner over the amputation of a dog's leg. She accused the vet of cutting off the leg, claiming amputation was not needed, and raised a question on the doctor's degree. She further used some abusive Hindi words for the doctor and threatened to revoke his license. Maneka ordered him to immediately treat the dog and warned that if it dies the doctor will have to face consequences.
In protest, the Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) wrote a letter to PM Modi condemning Maneka Gandhi for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening a doctor. The IVA requested Prime Minister to take cognizance of the situation asking why the parliamentarian outright blamed a vet using abusive language, without any investigation. Claiming that they have repeatedly requested her to refrain from using derogatory comments, IVA said that the audio clip is disgraceful for the parliamentary system itself. The association urged doctors to wear a black band in a sign of protest against the BJP MP and termed it as a black day.
"We, at Indian Veterinary Association, had requested her (Gandhi) to refrain from using disgraceful and derogatory comments about Veterinary professions like first-generation educated, etc. The Indian Veterinary Council Act 1984 is in place to look after any professional misconduct by veterinary professionals. We fail to understand how an MP can straightforward pass the rule of Law and without any investigation under the act outright blames a vet using abusive language. The language and threat used are unparliamentary and are sure to malign the face of the government," IVA letter read.