BJP Mocks AAP's Tiranga Rally In UP; Recalls Demand For University In Place Of Ram Mandir

Bharatiya Janata Party's Gaurav Bhatia took a jab at the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday as the latter held a Tiranga rally in Ayodhya to kick off its election campaign. Bhatia said the same party which had questioned the building of Ram Temple is rallying in the birthplace of Lord Ram, seeking to bag Hindu votes.

"It is heartening to see that BJP's ideology has won, and pseudo-seculars who spew hatred against Hindus have lost. The election where Hindus will come out of their houses to vote is near. I would like to remind Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia about their statement questioning the building of Ram temple instead of a 'university.' This shows BJP has won and Yogi will be sworn in again as Chief Minister," affirmed Bhatia.

Earlier on September 14, the AAP took out a 'Tiranga Sankalp Yatra' in Ayodhya, led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The AAP leader waved the tricolour standing atop a truck that was surrounded by hundreds of workers who raised slogans for the party.

AAP invokes Lord Ram in election campaign

Sisodia, who arrived in Ayodhya on Monday paid a visit to the Ram Lalla shrine where the Ram Temple is being constructed. He also said that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister in the entire country to run his government taking inspiration from 'Lord Ram.'

"Many leaders talk about bringing 'Ram Rajya' in the country, but everyone knows what the BJP actually does in the name of Lord Ram. But the AAP is running the Delhi government based on the principles of Ram Rajya, taking inspiration from the deity himself," he said.

The Delhi Deputy CM asserted that a government which works on the issues of education, health, employment, and women's safety, should be formed in Uttar Pradesh.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh elected the Yogi government four years ago. The BJP had promised to get rid of corruption and goonda-raj. They vowed to give jobs to the youth and double the farmers' income. But not a single promise has been fulfilled yet. The people of UP are feeling cheated in all sectors," he claimed

The 403-seat UP Assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Image: Facebook/Gaurav Bhatia, Twitter/@AAPUttarPradesh