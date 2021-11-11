BJP Mocks Arvind Kejriwal Amid AAP's Poll Plunge In Goa; Quips 'we're Not Election Hindus'

Amid AAP's attempt to make inroads in the Goa polls due early next year, BJP ridiculed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his visit to temples. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, BJP's Goa in-charge CT Ravi claimed that the AAP supremo had changed his position on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya owing to electoral compulsions. Referring to the AAP government's alleged inability to deal with the pollution and repeated flooding in Delhi, he questioned Kejriwal's locus standi on speaking about the situation in Goa.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi remarked, "Today he's visiting every temple. Earlier he used to say that a hospital, instead of Ram temple(in Ayodhya) should be built. We're not election Hindus. We don't do drama. We don't change our colours during polls. BJP works for the welfare of people in Goa."

Kejriwal ji is speaking a lot on Goa. I would like to ask him what did he do about the pollution in Delhi? People in Delhi suffer a lot every year due to pollution. Delhi gets flooded. What has he done? What is his planning?: BJP's incharge for Goa, CT Ravi pic.twitter.com/1KIQTo8lL0 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Kejriwal brushes aside 'soft Hindutva' charge

Earlier on November 7, Arvind Kejriwal refuted the allegation that he was practising 'soft Hindutva'. During his previous visit to the state, the Delhi CM had promised free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif if AAP wins the upcoming Assembly polls. Asserting his Hindu faith, he maintained that there was nothing wrong in visiting a temple. AAP's public invocation of religion is being perceived as a ploy to woo the Hindu voters at a juncture when it is seeking to expand its presence across India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Do you go to the temple? Even I go. There is nothing wrong in visiting a temple. Everyone goes. We get peace by visiting temples. So what is wrong with this? I don't know what problem those people have."

Here are AAP's promises for Goa polls: