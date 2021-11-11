Last Updated:

BJP Mocks Arvind Kejriwal Amid AAP's Poll Plunge In Goa; Quips 'we're Not Election Hindus'

Amid AAP's attempt to make inroads in the Goa polls due early next year, BJP on Wednesday ridiculed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his visit to temples. 

Akhil Oka
Amid AAP's attempt to make inroads in the Goa polls due early next year, BJP ridiculed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his visit to temples. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, BJP's Goa in-charge CT Ravi claimed that the AAP supremo had changed his position on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya owing to electoral compulsions. Referring to the AAP government's alleged inability to deal with the pollution and repeated flooding in Delhi, he questioned Kejriwal's locus standi on speaking about the situation in Goa. 

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi remarked, "Today he's visiting every temple. Earlier he used to say that a hospital, instead of Ram temple(in Ayodhya) should be built. We're not election Hindus. We don't do drama. We don't change our colours during polls. BJP works for the welfare of people in Goa."

Kejriwal brushes aside 'soft Hindutva' charge

Earlier on November 7, Arvind Kejriwal refuted the allegation that he was practising 'soft Hindutva'. During his previous visit to the state, the Delhi CM had promised free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Shirdi, Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif if AAP wins the upcoming Assembly polls. Asserting his Hindu faith, he maintained that there was nothing wrong in visiting a temple. AAP's public invocation of religion is being perceived as a ploy to woo the Hindu voters at a juncture when it is seeking to expand its presence across India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "Do you go to the temple? Even I go. There is nothing wrong in visiting a temple. Everyone goes. We get peace by visiting temples. So what is wrong with this? I don't know what problem those people have."

Here are AAP's promises for Goa polls: 

  • Every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month. Once this announcement is adopted, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills
  • All old/pending bills will be waived off
  • 24/7 uninterrupted power supply
  • Free electricity for farmers
  • Goa's youth can get government jobs in a transparent manner
  • One unemployment youth in every family will get a job
  • Till the time the unemployed youth doesn't get a job, he will be given a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.3000
  • 80% of private jobs will be reserved for Goans
  • Families dependent on tourism will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back
  • Families dependent on mining will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back
  • Skill university will be opened to create jobs
  • Resumption of the mining industry within 6 months of government formation
