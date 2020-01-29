BJP MP Parvesh Verma Claims Death Threat, Even As EC Cracks Down On His Shocking Remark

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday morning alleged that he received a death threat through a phone call from an unknown person. Taking to Twitter, Verma uploaded a picture of the unknown caller's phone number and stated that he will be filing a police complaint against it.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the BJP MP added, "My colleague Virender got a call at 8:11 AM this morning from an international number. The caller asked for me and threatened to kill me and my family members."

Got a threat cal in the morning from this no. Filing a police complaint.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/aciQya2ghK — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 29, 2020

EC orders to remove Verma from campaigners list

After the BJP MP made a shocking 'Protesters will rape' remark about the goings-on at Shaheen Bagh, the Election Commission has ordered the BJP to remove its Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Singh Verma from a list of star campaigners. He contended that the people gathering at the Shaheen Bagh protests had the potential to rape and kill women.

Maintaining that both Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia, had extended their support to Shaheen Bagh, he warned the voters in the national capital to make a conscious choice in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Moreover, he stated that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be able to “save” the people in the scenario.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur has been similarly taken action against by the Election Commission.

Verma's remark on Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Verma made another controversial remark by calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 'Natwarlal'. Speaking about it, he said, "I called him Natwarlal because he misguides people. He has made allegations against leaders and later apologised to them. So, he has a habit of telling lies."

