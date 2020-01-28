Manish Sisodia Responds To Hans Raj's 'no Desk' Claim, Says BJP MP Visited Community Hall

As election battle in Delhi reached its last leg, Amit Shah on Tuesday released a video countering the Kejriwal government's claims of "revolution in education" by "exposing" poor infrastructure of Delhi schools. In response to BJP's claims about 'no desks' in Delhi's government schools, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia said that BJP MP Hans Raj Hans had visited a community hall, not a classroom, which explains the absence of desks.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister said, "BJP MP Hans Raj Hansji forced a school guard to open a room at 7:30 pm. It was the school's multi-purpose room. Children practice dance and carry out other activities in the room. So, there was no desk. However, the room had a CCTV."

Hans Raj Hans slams Arvind Kejriwal for making false claims

Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans, who visited the school and found "no desk", in his exclusive interaction with Republic TV attacked the AAP government for exaggerating and lying to the people of Delhi. "All the seven MPs have visited the Delhi schools. The schools in my constituency are in very poor condition. There are no desks for students. The toilets are extremely dirty. The video was only to show that the Delhi CM is creating hype and exaggerating about the work done by his government. We used to say it from the beginning, but people did not believe us. They are playing with the education system."

Amit Shah shares video of Delhi schools

In response to Kejriwal's invitation to visit the schools of Delhi to see the improved quality of education, the Home Minister earlier in the day had shared a video on Twitter displaying the poor infrastructure in the schools of Delhi. "Arvind Kejriwal Ji you called me to see schools run by the Delhi government. Yesterday, eight MPs of Delhi BJP went to different schools and see the terrible state of these schools…Their plight has exposed the claims of your 'education revolution'. Now you have to answer to the people of Delhi", tweeted the Home Minister along with a video exposing the poor condition of the schools.

अरविंद केजरीवाल जी आपने मुझे दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा संचालित स्कूल देखने के लिए बुलाया था। कल दिल्ली भाजपा के आठों सांसद अलग-अलग स्कूल में गए और देखिए इनका क्या हाल है...



इनकी बदहाली ने आपकी ‘शिक्षा की क्रांति’ के दावों की पोल खोल दी।



अब आपको दिल्ली की जनता को जवाब देना होगा... pic.twitter.com/gjzgaix2rA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 28, 2020

