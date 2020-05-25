BJP MP Slams Gandhis For ‘creating Panic’, Says 'quarantine Them Till Pandemic Ends'

While the Centre and Congress lock horns over returning migrants, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday, has suggested 'quarantining the three Gandhis - Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul' till the pandemic ends. Elaborating on his bizarre suggestion, he said that while the entire country is uniting in these hard times, the Gandhi family have been creating a panic-like situation. Stating that the family which has 'ruled India for over 50 years', are leading the people astray and scaring them by flaming rumours.

#WATCH BJP MP Parvesh Verma says "It's an emergency but there's a family,that governed for 50 yrs,which is creating a panic-like situation in country.They're leading people astray&scaring them. So I'd said that those 3 should be kept in quarantine until #CoronavirusPandemic ends" pic.twitter.com/tbXqTPv9XQ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

In the recent Opposition party meeting chaired by Congress, UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Centre's economic tranches calling it a "cruel joke" on the country. She contended that the plight of the tenant and landless agricultural farmers, laid-off employees, shopkeepers and the self-employed individuals had been totally ignored. Gandhi added that the demand of the opposition for cash transfer to the poor and setting up of Wage Assistance and Wage Protection Funds had not been accepted, while labour laws were being repealed and PSUs were being sold in a 'Grand clearance sale'.

Meanwhile, her daughter - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had arranged 1000 buses to transport migrants walking towards UP, which was accepted by the Yogi government. But after demanding details of the buses and drivers, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stated that of the 1000 buses -297 buses did not have fitness certificates, 98 were three-wheelers, cars & ambulances and 68 vehicles did not have any papers. Lamenting over the return of the buses, she urged CM Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses to run and 'place BJP flags if you want'.

On the other hand, apart from hosting several live conferences with top economists, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stepped out and met with migrant labourers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover in Delhi to return to their home states. The migrants were then sent back home via cars, arranged by Congress workers. Rahul Gandhi has often criticised the government's economic package, lockdown decision, sale of PSU stakes, while demanding a direct cash transfer into the poor migrants' hands.

