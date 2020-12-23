BJP MP Saumitra Khan Sends Divorce Notice To Sujata Mondal For Joining TMC; Wife Responds

Following through with his statement, senior BJP leader and party MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday sent a divorce notice to his wife Sujata Mondal a day after she joined the Trinamool Congress. Soon after, she slammed the BJP and alleged that the party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking her husband Saumitra Khan to divorce her.

'I don't know how I am getting divorce notice': Sujata Mondal

Speaking to news agency ANI, when asked the reason for any problem in her relationship, Mondal said, "When politics enters your personal lives, it becomes bad for the relationship. Saumitra is in the company of bad people from BJP who are trying to instigate him against me. The party that abolished Triple Talaq is asking Saumitra to divorce me today."

Explaining her reason to leave the saffron party and join Mamata Banerjee, Mondal said, "I joined the party keeping in mind a political view, for respect and security, I left the BJP and joined the TMC."

"I don't know how I am getting divorce notice. How my husband who is an MP of BJP and president of its Yuva Morcha was talking of giving me a divorce in an open press meet. This is the same party which is against Triple Talaq. And the MP of that party is giving me divorce only because I am changing my party," she said.

The TMC leader said that she still loves Saumitra and regards him as her husband, adding that she still wears 'Sindoor' of his name. Mondal claimed that just because of party pressure and to establish trust in his party, the BJP MP is ending ten years of his relationship with her. "Ours was a love marriage and how it can end in a day?" the TMC leader said. Meanwhile, she also said that she was not getting respected in the BJP and "was taken for granted."

Saumitra Khan sends divorce notice to wife

Khan's lawyer sent the mutual divorce notice, where several marital issues were cited for seeking the separation. Sujata Mondol, the wife of BJP MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur on Monday found her marriage on the rocks when her husband of 10 years threatened to divorce her after she joined the ruling TMC.

Claiming that "misfit and corrupt leaders" were getting more importance in the BJP than those loyal to the party, she shifted allegiance to Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. A furious Khan called a press conference on Monday evening where he announced his decision to "sever the 10-year relationship".

"You (Sujata) have come this far as you had chanted Jai Shree Ram, chanted in favour of (Narendra) Modiji, as you were the wife of Saumitra Khan," he said. "Please refrain from using the 'Khan' surname hereafter, please don't refer to yourself as Saumitra Khan's wife. I am giving you all the freedom to chart your political destiny. But please don't forget you are siding with those who had attacked your parents' residence in 2019 after I joined the BJP," Khan had said.

