BJP MP Saumitra Khan Slams TMC Over Protests On Tripura Violence; Calls It 'drama Party'

Taking a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its recent protests on violence in Tripura and the party supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday said that TMC members have lost their 'sanity.' He called the TMC a 'drama party'.

"TMC wants to expand its wings across India, and if it wants to increase its footprint in India, then the party would need at least 2 per cent votes in other states. However, TMC is beating around the bush in West Bengal and not talking about the real issue. They protest outside the Home Ministry and indulge in a gimmick. TMC is a drama party," Khan said.

Abhishek Banerjee still under Mamata Banerjee's wings: Saumitra Khan

Khan, the President of West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, lashed out at former TMC youth wing President and General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Khan said that he could only be under the wings of Mamata Banerjee. "If TMC wins a single Assembly election under Abhishek Banerjee, then we will understand whether he is a charismatic leader or not. Actually, he can only be under the wings of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

'Mamata can do no harm to BJP'

The MP from West Bengal's Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan made it clear that the BJP has no fear from the TMC and said, "Mamata can't do any harm to BJP. It will seize the vote bank of Congress."

He further said that the TMC was formed out of Congress and alleged TMC of killing Congress workers. "TMC was carved out of the Congress and now they are killing Congress workers in the state. The Congress is preparing for its end by joining hands with TMC ahead of the general elections," Khan added.

He further deplored that BJP workers are being attacked in the state said that the unity of the country will be in threat if the West Bengal CM becomes the opposition. "Here, they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in the state, set our BJP workers on fire. If she becomes the face of the Opposition parties, then the unity of the country will be in danger.

After hours of protest in front of the North Block, which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a TMC delegation on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and discussed the recent violence in Tripura. The TMC said that they have submitted a memorandum to Amit Shah, and he has assured justice.

Tripura violence

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up of the polls to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. TMC alleged that several people were wounded after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in the Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday. Tripura Police also arrested Trinamool Youth Congress' Saayoni Ghosh for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. The TMC immediately raised the issue and accused the BJP of intimidating the party workers by un-lawful arrests, just like they did in Gujarat.

(With ANI Inputs)

