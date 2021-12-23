BJP MP Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Bharat Ratna For Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Marking the birth anniversary of the revered former Prime Minister of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was a tall politician from Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP from UP, Harnath Singh Yadav has written to Prime Minister Modi Thursday demanding a Bharat Ratna for the contributions of the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Singh to revolutionize Indian agriculture.

The BJP MP Yadav wrote to Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and urged him to consider his three demands to pay a tribute to the fifth Prime Minister of India. In the letter, Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Today is the birthday of the great leader of farmer politics, the former Prime Minister of India, Late Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji. Whether in the government or outside the government, Chaudhary Sahab has always fought an unforgettable struggle for the cause of farmers and this struggle was fought with sincerity. It was not meant to fulfil any political intentions. In the last 7 years, you have done many works for the farmers with full devotion and dedication and the whole country accepts it.”

Yadav further asked the Prime Minister to consider his three requests to facilitate the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary, including conferring him Bharat Ratna, naming the Ganga Express Route in UP after his name and renaming the Krishi Bhawan as Chaudhary Charan Singh Krishi Bhawan.

The three requests made by him in the letter were:

I: Consider conferring Bharat Ratna on Chaudhary sahib.

II: Please name the Ganga Express route from Meerut to Varanasi after Chaudhary Sahib.

III: Consider renaming Krishi Bhawan as Chaudhary Charan Singh Krishi Bhawan.

Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary is celebrated as ‘National Farmers Day'

Every year on December 23, Kisan Diwas or National Farmers Day is commemorated in India. This day is celebrated to honour the Indian farmers as well as to show gratitude for their contributions to building the nation's economy. The day marks the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh whose contributions to the country's agricultural development are commendable.

Champion of India's peasants: Chaudhary Charan Singh

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh, to a rural peasant family. His attempts to improve the conditions of India's farmers earned him the moniker of "champion of India's peasants" as per the Free Press Journal.

Former PM Charan Singh proposed the Debt Redemption Bill in 1939 to protect peasants from moneylenders and their misdeeds. He was also the Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's Ministry from 1962 to 1963. Further, another bill created by Charan Singh has been the Land Holding Act of 1960. He has even worked on the Zamindari Abolition Act of 1950.



