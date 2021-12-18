Gearing up for the Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP has planned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest rally in Lucknow set to be held in early January 2022, as per sources. The PM's rally is aimed to attract 10 lakh people, report sources on Saturday. The rally is planned to be held on January 9, 10, or 11 at the city's Defense Expo ground, before the code of conduct kicks in. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Since October, PM Modi has frequently visited the poll-bound state inaugurating multiple Central projects. On 20 October, he inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport - Asia's biggest airport. Later on 16-17 November, PM Modi inaugurated the 341km long Purvanchal Expressway and Rs 6300 crore projects in the Bundelkhand region. Gaining steam, on December 7, PM Modi unveiled fertilizer factory, AIIMS and lab in Gorakhpur and on 13 December inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi today - 18 December, PM Modi will lay the foundation of 594 km-long Ganga Expressway at Shahjahanpur - longest expressway of India.

BJP's community-based campaign

Since October, BJP has focused on several sects like the Brahmins, Yadavs, Dalits and hold 27 such conventions across the state as part of its ‘Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan’ program. BJP held many such events spearheaded by CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda like - Yadav samaj samellan, Vaishya Samaj Samellan, Prajapati samaj sammelan, Prabudh Samaj Sammelan etc. . Both BSP and SP have held 'Prabudh Sammelan' to woo the Brahmin community. Both parties have alleged that Dalits and Brahmins are living in fear in the state due to BJP, accusing Yogi Adityanath of favouring only his community - Thakurs.

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. He has tied up with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.