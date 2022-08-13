The BJP practises what it preaches, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday as he unveiled a statue of a Rajput general of the Mughal era here.

"It is said that there is a difference between what politicians say and do," Rajnath said unveiling the statue Veer Durgadas Rathore at Salvan Kalan village of Jodhpur on the Rajput general’s 385th birth anniversary.

"But the BJP does what it says. We get this inspiration from sons of the soil like Veer Durgadas Rathore," Rajnath said in his address.

Praising the installation of the statue, Rajnath said Rathore stood for religious harmony. "We need to learn from him at a time when some powers are conspiring to widen the rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath was received by Union Jal Shakti Mantri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot and other BJP leaders at the airport here.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)