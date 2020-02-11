BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Death Anniversary

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.

Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda pays tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/44F2oV6DZr — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

While interacting with the media, the BJP President remembered the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and called him to be a great thinker and visionary. BJP President Nadda also took to his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Nadda's tweet translates as: "A tribute to Antyodaya and the leader of Integral Humanism, excellent organiser, ultra-nationalist, founder of Jana Sangh and pioneer of all of us, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay."

अंत्योदय व एकात्म मानववाद के प्रणेता, उत्कृष्ट संगठनकर्ता, प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी, जनसंघ के संस्थापक एवं हम सभी के पथ-प्रदर्शक पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि वंदन। pic.twitter.com/Aewbjkcewd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 11, 2020

BJP remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya

The BJP also took to its official Twitter handle and paid tribute to one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders and 'great nationalist' Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The party wrote, "Salute on the death anniversary of our mentor, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a great nationalist, outstanding organiser, Antyodaya and pioneer of Integral Humanism."

About Deendayal Upadhyaya

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Upadhyaya was considered to be an avid thinker behind the RSS ideology. He was also one of the main founders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh political party. The former passed away in mysterious circumstances on February 11, 1968, when his body was found on a railway track near Mughalsarai Junction railway station.

