The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

BJP President JP Nadda Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Death Anniversary

Politics

BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder and leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nadda

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. 

While interacting with the media, the BJP President remembered the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and called him to be a great thinker and visionary. BJP President Nadda also took to his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Nadda's tweet translates as: "A tribute to Antyodaya and the leader of Integral Humanism, excellent organiser, ultra-nationalist, founder of Jana Sangh and pioneer of all of us, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay."

READ | Amit Shah pays tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary

BJP remembers Deendayal Upadhyaya

The BJP also took to its official Twitter handle and paid tribute to one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founders and 'great nationalist' Deendayal Upadhyaya. 

The party wrote, "Salute on the death anniversary of our mentor, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a great nationalist, outstanding organiser, Antyodaya and pioneer of Integral Humanism."

READ | Dispel misinformation about CAA: Bhagwat to RSS functionaries

About Deendayal Upadhyaya

Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25, 1916, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Upadhyaya was considered to be an avid thinker behind the RSS ideology. He was also one of the main founders of the  Bharatiya Jana Sangh political party. The former passed away in mysterious circumstances on February 11, 1968, when his body was found on a railway track near Mughalsarai Junction railway station.

READ | Study writings of Syama Prasad Mukherjee , Deendayal Upadhyaya: BJP to Chinese scholars

WATCH: BJP demands inquiry into the mysterious death of Jan Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, accuses Nehru led govt of rejecting probe

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA EYE A CONSOLATION WIN
MANOJ TIWARI ON ELECTION RESULTS
TRUMP SAYS VIRUS WILL DISAPPEAR
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
FIVE PLAYERS FOUND GUILTY BY ICC
'TRUST JUDGES ON CAA': GOGOI