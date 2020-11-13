BJP Reacts On Barack Obama's 'nervous Student' Barb For Rahul Gandhi In New Memoir

BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Kiren Rijiju on Friday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the release of former US President Barack Obama's new book. Rahul Gandhi faced a stinging critique from Obama in his new book- 'A Promised Land' which hit bookshelves, earlier this week. The 44th US President has opined on Gandhi and former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader shared quotes and excerpts from the book which mentioned that Rahul Gandhi was 'eager' but 'lacked the aptitude or passion'.

Rahul Gandhi has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”



Barack Obama writes about Rahul Gandhi in his latest... pic.twitter.com/iyLsIR32xv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 13, 2020

राहुल गांधी को लेकर ओबामा की राय:

"राहुल गांधी में एक तरह की नर्वसनेस और कच्चापन नजर आता है, जैसे किसी छात्र ने अपने शिक्षक को प्रभावित करने के लिए खूब पढ़ाई की हो लेकिन कहीं न कहीं उस विषय पर मास्टरी करने का उसमें दिलचस्पी या जुनून न हो” pic.twitter.com/LIKqZSoPsA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 12, 2020

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option and named Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief. Recently, her tenure was again extended after 23 leaders sought structural changes in the party, but were shut down by the party's 'Core committee'. Most leaders have time and again implored the 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reigns of the party, but he has not budged.

Obama on Rahul Gandhi

According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has opined on the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi stating, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr. Singh as 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russsian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'.

