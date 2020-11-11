Rahul Chahar Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price, House And Career Stats Of Dream11 IPL Winner

Indian cricketer Rahul Chahar represented the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai franchise in their successful Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Despite his young age (21), the leg-spinner has made some giant strides in the Indian domestic cricketing arena. Rahul Chahar even made his international debut for India back in 2019 during a tour of the West Indies.

On the occasion of Mumbai’s triumphant Dream11 IPL 2020 run, here is a look at some details regarding Rahul Chahar's net worth, his cricketing salary and other personal details.

How much is Rahul Chahar net worth?

According to networthey.com, the Rahul Chahar net worth is estimated at ₹7.5 crore ($1 million). His net worth constitutes the salary he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an Indian cricketer. The Rahul Chahar net worth also comprises the salary he receives from the Rajasthan Cricket Association for his domestic cricketing commitments.

How much is Rahul Chahar IPL 2020 price?

Rahul Chahar became one of the 15 cricketers to be retained by the Mumbai franchise during the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window in late 2019. As per the signing, the Rahul Chahar IPL 2020 price for the recently-concluded season was ₹1.9 crore ($266,000).

Rahul Chahar house and other personal life details

Rahul Chahar was born on August 4, 1999, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He is currently engaged to his long-time girlfriend Ishani. The two got engaged on December 12, 2019.

Rahul Chahar’s elder cousin Deepak Chahar is also an Indian cricketer. Deepak has represented the Indian team in three ODIs and 10 T20Is since his debut in 2018.

According to a report by starsunfolded.com, Rahul Chahar's house is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A look into the Rahul Chahar IPL 2020 stats section

Rahul Chahar played 15 matches for the Mumbai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While he played all of their 14 league matches and the playoffs fixture thereafter, he was dropped from the final against Delhi. Nonetheless, the Rahul Chahar IPL 2020 stats makes for impressive reading as he claimed 15 wickets at an average of 28.86.

