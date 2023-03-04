BJP Fires Salvo At Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks On Kashmir; ‘Has Habit Of Defaming India’

After Rahul Gandhi insulted the martyrs of the Pulwama attack while delivering his speech at Cambridge University, BJP leader and former minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress scion and said, “Rahul Gandhi has a habit to defame India.” He further accused the Wayanad MP of spreading rumours about Kashmir at the international level.

“Rahul Gandhi is defaming India when all the important international leaders are present in the country for G20,” the BJP leader said, adding, “He is spreading false information about Kashmir and does not oppose terrorism even at an international stage.”

The BJP leader’s comments came after Rahul Gandhi stoked a massive controversy by stating that the Pulwama attack was a “car attack” and described Kashmir as a “violence-prone” area during a lecture at Cambridge University.

Rahul Gandhi insults Pulwama martyrs

Insulting the martyrs of the Pulwama attack while delivering his speech at the Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi went on to call the Pulwama attack as ‘car blast’ and not a ‘terror attack’. He further termed the terrorist who led the attack as a 'Car Bomber'.

Showing a picture of him paying respect to the Pulwama martyrs while giving a presentation at Cambridge University, Rahul Gandhi said, "In this picture, that's me putting flowers on the spot where 40 soldiers were killed by a car bomb some years back. Kashmir is a so-called violent place."

It is important to note that the Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019, when a vehicle-borne suicide bomber terrorist rammed his car into the convoy of Indian soldiers on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. The attack martyred 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and resulted in the death of suicide-bomber terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar. Following the attack, the responsibility of the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Islamist terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed.