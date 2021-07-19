BJP Refutes Alleged Leaked Audio Of Karnataka BJP Chief Revealing '3 Names To Replace CM'

Rocking the Karnataka BJP, an alleged audio conversation of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel leaked on Sunday has revealed an imminent leadership and cabinet change in the state. In the audiotape, Kateel allegedly claims that senior cabinet members like Eshwarappa and Shettar will be removed and that the party High Command will choose from three leaders to succeed Yediyurappa. The 78-year-old CM will allegedly be replaced on July 26 and BJP MLAs will vote upon a new Karnataka Chief Minister.

Kateel claims leadership change in Karnataka

In the alleged audio, Kateel is heard speaking in Tulu, "Don’t tell anyone. We will remove Eshwarappa and Shetter team. We are forming a new team. No need to worry. Everything will be in our control. Three names are there. Anyone could emerge. Delhi will announce the name.’’ Later, BJP Karnataka issued a press release claiming that Kateel's voice was mimicked to tarnish the image of the party and requested the CM to investigate the audio.

Karnataka CM to be replaced on July 26

Recently, Yediyurappa met with PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh in Delhi during the weekend, and refuted reports of stepping down. On Saturday, when reporters asked if he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "Why? Not at all, not at all, not at all.." He added, "I met with PM yesterday and we discussed Karnataka's development". Similarly, after meeting Shah and Nadda, the Karnataka CM said that Nadda and Shah were 'very happy' with him and had told him to strengthen BJP for the next term. Incidentally, Yediyurappa completes two years of his current term on July 26- when he is allegedly going to be replaced.

Rift in Karnataka

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.

Later, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt, naming his son Vijayendra. However, after Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra met with the high command, he termed the speculations of leadership change in the state as a 'closed chapter'. Several BJP MLAs have accused Yediyurappa of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership.