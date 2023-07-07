BJP Refutes Talks Alliance With Akali Dal, To Go Solo In Punjab In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Even as speculation rises that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may enter into an alliance in Punjab again, the saffron party on Thursday rejected the prospect of joining hands with the Akalis. BJP's Punjab unit in-charge, Vijay Rupani, confirmed that the party would go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the 2024 polls.

"In the upcoming 2024 elections the BJP will contest the election under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi (Centre) for the third time and in Punjab also BJP will fight elections alone and perform well in the 13 parliamentary constituencies," stated Rupani, a former chief minister of Gujarat.

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat CM & BJP leader on BJP to fight all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab alone, says, "In upcoming 2024 elections the BJP will contest the election under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will form a government in Delhi (Centre) for the… pic.twitter.com/skG9thtGYv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Rupani lauded the BJP leadership's decision to appoint Sunil Jakhar as the party's Punjab unit chief. "I believe that he is a prominent leader and the people of Punjab have faith in him. Both he and his father have served the country. Punjab needs such a leader," he averred.

Media speculations: Sukhbir Singh on SAD-BJP alliance buzz

Even SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the buzz that his party would align with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as "media speculations". He pointed out the existing alliance between the SAD and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and questioned the basis for such speculations. Badal emphasised that the recent meeting of SAD leaders was routine and aimed at planning a program against certain decisions made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Though both parties have refuted talks of an alliance, the speculations of them coming together ahead of the LS polls are still high. Congress state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring recently took a jibe at SAD and BJP stating that both parties had never truly separated, suggesting that Akalis' withdrawal from the NDA over the farm law issue was merely a "drama". He had said that it was to be seen when they announced joining hands again.

SAD had walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 due to a disagreement with the three farm laws, which have since been repealed. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Bathinda MP and SAD leader, had resigned from her position as Union Minister at that time.

(With inputs from agencies)