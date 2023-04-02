BJP Reminds Mamata Of 1946 Direct Action Day After Stone Pelting Episode In Howrah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee after the violence that took place during the Ram Navami procession and the subsequent stone pelting in Howrah. The saffron party's Information Technology in-charge and co in-charge of Bengal, Amit Malviya, shared a video on his Twitter, accusing the state police of allegedly overseeing the stone pelting.

The BJP leader reminded the Chief Minister of the Muslim League's Direct Action Day that took place in Kolkata on August 16, 1946, wherein thousands were killed. "She (Mamata Banerjee) must not forget Kolkata bled during Direct Action on 16th August 1946, and it happened to be the 16th day of Roza," Malviya tweeted. Notably, in the video shared by the BJP IT chief, people are seen pelting stones and throwing sticks in the presence of police.

WB police overseeing stone pelting because Mamata Banerjee had already announced that during Ramzan, Muslims can do no wrong and prejudiced law enforcement agencies. She must not forget Kolkata bled during Direct Action on 16th August 1946, and it happened to be 16th day of Roza. pic.twitter.com/669n4vrBst — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 1, 2023

What happened on Direct Action Day?

The Direct Action Day occurred on August 16, 1946, when communal riots erupted in the city of Calcutta (now Kolkata) between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The riots were a result of the Muslim League's demand for the creation of a separate Muslim homeland, Pakistan. The day was chosen by the Muslim League to highlight their demand for a separate nation and to exert pressure on the British government to accept their proposal. The violence that followed resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and the widespread destruction of property. The events of Direct Action Day made it clear that the demand for a separate nation for Muslims could not be ignored by the British government or the Indian nationalist movement. It led to the partition of India and the creation of Pakistan a year later.

Howrah violence

Violence broke out between two groups on Thursday night when a Ram Navami procession passed through Kazipara in Howrah city. During the clashes, a number of stores were ransacked, and several automobiles, including a few police cars, were set on fire.

Following this, on Friday, locals pelted stones at police in the region, which led to the imposition of prohibitory orders and the suspension of internet services. On the same day, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the Howrah violence. The saffron party, however, denied the allegation of the TMC chief and instead demanded a probe into the matter by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It is pertinent to mention that the state government has handed the matter to the CID for investigation.