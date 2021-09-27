BJP Replies To Congress On 'Hilter's Vamsha' Remark; 'Check History, It Was Indira Gandhi'

Retaliating to the Congress' 'Hitler' comment, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday suggested the party 'roll back in history' and see that it was actually Indira Gandhi who was following the dictator's ideology. Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday had said that the BJP and the RSS belonged to Hitler's 'Vamsha' (genealogy), and had further called them 'Talbanis'.

BJP leader Dr Bharat Shetty, shocked at the comments, said, "After Tipu Sultan if there's anyone who has had a Taliban mentality it is Siddaramaiah and added, "There's no difference between Siddaramaiah and Taliban."

Basavaraj Bommai reacts

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, taking cognizance of his predecessor's comment, had called Siddaramaiah 'frustrated'. Reminding Siddaramaiah of the position he has held in the past, Basavaraj Bommai had added that his comment was not 'befitting'.

Alleging that the Congress was a party of 'Gulamgiri', Basavaraj Bommai asserted that was the reason why they were not able to understand the 'patriotism' prevalent in the BJP, and was giving it names like 'Talibani'. "Congress is a party of 'gulamagiri' (slavery), so they see patriotism also in a different way. Ours is a party of patriotism," Bommai said.

Speaking at an event, Siddaramaiah had also questioned PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Giving it back to Siddaramaiah, Basavaraj Bommai said, "Because of the Macaulay's education policy adopted by the Congress during -their rule, India was deprived of opportunities to compete at the global level." He added, "Now Narendra Modi (as Prime Minister) has brought in a new education policy ensuring revolutionary changes in the education system that can take our children, especially those from rural areas, into the 21st-century knowledge era, but they (Congress) are finding faults in that too."

The blame game between Karnataka Congress & BJP

The blame game between the ruling BJP and the Opposition- Congress peaked during the monsoon session of the state which commenced on September 13 and concluded on September 24. During the said session, the Opposition led by Congress protested against the BJP-led Centre and state government for issues such as the hike in petrol prices, inflation, COVID, among others. In a response to the same, BJP leaders came forward and questioned Congress’ decision to boycott the session. “It's a step towards empowering & strengthening democracy. They (Congress) need to participate. What's wrong," the party asked.