BJP Sacks & Disowns Ex-J&K MLC Vikram Randhawa Over Derogatory Remarks Against Muslims

After a video of senior BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Singh Randhawa's derogatory remarks against Kashmir Muslims went viral, the party has taken strong action. It has relieved him from all posts and responsibilities within the party with immediate effect.

"Vikram Randhawa (Former MLC) is relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect. BJP JK-UT Vice President Sham Choudhary (Former Minister and Ex-MLA Suchetgarh) shall be the new Prabhari/in charge for District Rajouri," the letter from BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said.

Vikram Singh Randhawa booked over hateful comments

An FIR was registered against Vikram Singh Randhawa for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community. According to a complaint registered at a police station in Jammu, the senior BJP leader has been booked under IPC sections 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, he was issued a show-cause notice by the disciplinary committee of BJP, headed by Sunil Sethi. "A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party," the notice read.

BJP J&K president Ravinder Raina said that he was personally hurt after hearing Randhawa's comments. He called his remarks totally against PM Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'.

Randhawa reportedly made derogatory remarks against Muslims allegedly over the incidents of celebration in some parts of the valley following Pakistan's win against India in the T20 World Cup. His remarks caused outrage across J&K with people demanding action against him in accordance with the law.