BJP Says Mizoram's MNF Can Quit North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA)

The BJP on Thursday stated that Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) can walk out of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) if it wishes to do so.

BJP's Mizoram unit President Vanlalhmuaka while interacting with the media stated that Mizo National Front can quit the NEDA as Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's recent comment on BJP's ideology can have a negative impact on the BJP-MNF alliance. While discussing a private member's resolution in the Assembly last week, MNF President Zoramthanga had stated that his party does not follow the ideologies and principles of the BJP. The party had also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier on February 21, the state assembly had unanimously adopted a private member resolution asking the central government to take necessary steps to protect 'religious freedom.' The only BJP member in the Mizoram Assembly, Nirupam Chakma, choose to remain silent on the matter when it was put up in the house for a discussion.

Meanwhile, other MNF leaders stated that the party had joined hands with the NEDA because it was anti-Congress and it wanted to eliminate Congress from the state. State BJP President Vanlalhmuaka also condemned Chief Minister Zoramthanga's remarks about 'ideologies,' and called it a serious comment which could have been avoided by a NEDA constituent.

The MNF is not only a constituent of NEDA but it has also extended support to the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convener of the BJP-led anti-Congress NEDA alliance.

Mizoram CM had opposed CAA

Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front chief Zoramthanga had earlier stated that his government was against the Citizenship Act and will continue its protest against it.

In his statement, Zoramthanga had said, "We totally oppose it. The Citizenship Amendment Bill is totally opposed by my party and my government. That's all."

