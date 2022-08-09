BJP Says Nitish Kumar Betrayed Bihar's Mandate; Asks what Changed About 'RJD corruption'?

After Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as Bihar CM and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed a press briefing on Tuesday. In the press briefing, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal highlighted how the party fought the Assembly elections in the state in 2020 together with JDU, under the NDA alliance. Jaiswal added a reminder that BJP had won 74 seats as against 43 of the JDU.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP still fulfilled its promise and despite JDU not having the numbers made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister," said Sanjay Jaiswal adding that whatever happened was an 'insult to the mandate of the people' in favour of BJP and the JDU. "The people won't ever tolerate it," he said.

'What happened to corruption?'

Back in 2017, JDU had parted ways with the RJD citing irreconcilable differences over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

Amid JDU again allying with RJD and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, Jaiswal said, "The Chief Minister can answer better...He should tell everyone what difference has come in the corruption...what has changed in their words. The people should know."

#LIVE: BJP addresses a briefing in Patna as Nitish Kumar's JDU pulls the plug on the NDA alliance government in the state, says 'what's happened is a betrayal of the people of Bihar and the BJP'; Tune in here - https://t.co/bK5x75p5Fw pic.twitter.com/7xLACie13Y — Republic (@republic) August 9, 2022

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to head to Raj Bhawan

Meanwhile, Republic has accessed images of the meeting of the re-forged Mahagathbandhan in Bihar where Nitish Kumar was elected its leader. Nitish Kumar, along with Tejashwi Yadav and other, RJD, JDU, Congress and Left leaders are to reach Raj Bhawan to stake a claim on the government. In the government, while Nitish Kumar is most likely to continue as the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav will make a comeback as the Deputy Chief Minister.