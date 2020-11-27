BJP Seeks Deployment Of Special Forces & Observers In Hyderabad For Free, Fair GHMC Polls

The Telangana unit of BJP on Friday sought the intervention of Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to ensure a free and fair election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. BJP took objection to a statement issued by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao which claimed that there was an attempt to foment communal riots with a view to getting the polls postponed. In the memorandum submitted to the Telangana Governor, BJP leaders K Laxman, N Ramchander Rao and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy refuted the allegation that BJP is trying to create a law and order situation in the state.

Alleging that Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao had made a similar statement before the Dubbak by-election, they opined that TRS was conspiring to intimidate people in the name of riots and make people suspect the parties which are challenging the despotism of the ruling party. Therefore, BJP demanded the deployment of special forces to monitor the law and order situation and the appointment of special observers for the GHMC election. Moreover, the party sought instruction to officers not to attend the Telangana CM's review programmes until the completion of the polls.

Met Hon'ble Governor Smt @DrTamilisaiGuv garu today to seek immediate intervention to protect democracy from their brazen attempts to postpone the #GHMCElections on the name of communal riots by @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @trspartyonline @AmitShah @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/t9ABPAdRBJ — Dr K Laxman (@drlaxmanbjp) November 27, 2020

Read: 47 Criminal Cases Registered Against Political Parties, Leaders Ahead Of GHMC Polls

KCR gives a free hand to police

On Wednesday, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed police to take stern action against "anarchic forces" attempting to incite communal tensions in the State. This came a day after Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar threatened that BJP will do a 'surgical strike' in old Hyderabad, implying that adverse action shall be taken against purported Pakistani, Afghan and Rohingya voters. Mentioning that the state government has definite information about "anarchic elements", Rao declared that the police had been given a free hand to deal with them.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation, the Telangana CM stressed that any attempts to disturb peace and harmony shall be dealt with an iron hand. Taking a veiled dig at BJP, he accused some leaders of delivering provocative speeches, spreading false propaganda and whipping up communal passions to get political mileage during the GHMC polls. According to him, some forces wanted to manufacture riots in Hyderabad to ensure that the GHMC elections are postponed.

Read: BJP's GHMC Poll Manifesto Out: Free Metro For Women, Tabs For Children, 25k Flood Relief

The GHMC polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC is being conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. In the 2016 elections, TRS secured a comfortable majority with 99 wins with AIMIM coming a distant second amid its candidates emerging victorious in 44 seats. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

The Telangana State Election Commission stated that the election will be conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Moreover, the polling time has been extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Buoyed by its success in the Dubbak Assembly by-election, BJP is looking to make further inroads in an election where allies TRS and AIMIM are fighting separately.

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi Dares BJP To 'bring PM Modi For Muqabala In GHMC Polls; Then We'll See'