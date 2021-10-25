As attacks on Sameer Wankhede, the Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik continue, the BJP on Monday demanding an FIR against the state minister for 'forging documents and creating a rift between the two communities.' Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share an alleged birth certificate claiming it to be of Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dnyandev Wankhede. He brought out a communal angle in his allegations.

In an official letter to the Mumbai police, Maharshtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar sought an FIR against Malik and stated, "This is to complaint against Mr. Nawab Malik, Minister in the present government. Today morning he on his twitter handle uploaded a photo, allegedly to be a birth certificate of Mr. Sameer Wankhede, who is Zonal Director of NCB Mumbai. The birth certificate it appears is fabricated and forged. Mr. Malik is trying to create an impression that Mr. Wankhede is a muslim and not a hindu."

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

The MLA further said, "Thus he is also trying to create disharmony along religion and caste being an minister he is indulging in illegal and unlawful act, which is a crime. Mr. Malik is thus trying to create hatred among religion and trying to create unrest in society. He is targeting an Central Govt officer who is discharging his duty honestly.ahd has been in the forefront to expose the nefarious designs of drug mafia. Mr. Malik is targeting the officer for reasons best known to him. His act of uploading the forged birth certificate and trying to create unrest on caste, religion is thus an offence."

He added, "Hence I request you to register an FIR against Mr. Nawab Malik and action be taken against him in accordance with procedure duly established by the law."

Nawab Malik Accuses Sameer Wankhede Of Using 'Fake Caste Certificate'

On Monday, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the NCB Mumbai Zonal Director of using a fake caste certificate for securing a government job. Sharing Wankhede's purported birth certificate on Twitter, the Maharashtra Minister claimed that the former corrected his father's name to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category. According to Malik, this was unfair to the genuine Dalit candidates appearing for the UPSC exam.

Nawab Malik said, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede is a fraud. He has a birth certificate with the name 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede'. He has tampered with the birth certificate and corrected the name of his father which was changed after conversion. On the basis of that, he obtained the caste certificate. The rights of the Dalit candidates of IRS were snatched away by fraud. His entire life started from fraud. He is indulging in fraud."