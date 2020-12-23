BJP, Sena Agree ‘Sharad Pawar's Intervention Can Solve Mumbai Metro Car Shed Issue’

In a rare moment of consensus, former allies BJP and Shiv Sena on Wednesday, said that intervention of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the Centre-state tussle on the Aarey Metro carshed issue will help resolve it. Sena minister Eknath Shinde said that 'Pawa who guides the MVA govt can solve the issue'. His comment echoes with ex-CM Fadnavis, who had welcomed Pawar's move to approach PM Modi on the issue.

Sena & BJP: 'Only Pawar can solve'

"Sharad Pawar always guides the MVA govt. He has always stepped in when there is a tussle between the state & the centre. If he steps in now, Metro car shed issue can also be solved." said Eknath Shinde in a press conference.

On Sunday, Fadnavis said, "I welcome Sharad Pawar talking to Modiji on this issue. Irrespective of how many ideological difference I have with Pawar Saheb, the decision he will take will be a practical one. Pawar Saheb can never take a wrong decision".

Bombay HC stays Metro car shed

Last week, the Bombay High Court stayed the metro car shed project at Kanjurmarg, asking the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain status quo. The Maharashtra Government has agreed to take back its October 15, 2020, order of land allotment to MMRDA for Metro car shed at Kanjurmarg, according to ANI. CM Uddhav Thackeray had ordered shifting the car shed for lines 3, 4, 4A and 6 to Kanjurmarg after declaring 800 acres of Aarey land near Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) as a 'forest', excluding constructions of all types of roads, slums, Adivasi pockets and government facilities. Now, Thackeray has directed officials to explore shifting of Metro car shed from the proposed Kanjurmarg land under litigation to other sites which include the land set aside for the Centre's Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

The Union Government had filed a petition in the High Court challenging the order passed by the Collector allotting the land for construction of the car shed, and said the land belongs to its (the Centre) salt department. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, however, opposed the plea and said the land, allotted to MMRDA for the Metro car shed, is owned by the state. Previously, the Fadnavis government had decided to construct the car shed, part of Mumbai Metro line 3, at Aarey Colony, but had stopped after the Supreme Court stayed tree-felling on the site. The MVA govt is set to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

