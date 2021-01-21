'BJP Sending BSF To Bengal's Villages To Win Votes': TMC's Firhad Hakim Complains To EC

Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, the ruling TMC and the BJP have locked horns and engaged in a massive tussle. On Thursday, TMC leader Firhad Hakim has alleged that the BJP has sent BSF troops to villages situated along the border areas to terrorise the people and garner votes in the upcoming elections. Earlier on Thursday, 'Shoot the traitors' ('Goli Maro') slogans were also heard in a BJP rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

'BJP is sending BSF'

Firhad Hakim's allegations came after he met election commission officials in Kolkata. Following his allegations, the election officials have stated that they will cross-check the facts. Earlier, Hakim had also slammed the saffron party and stated that it is provoking hatred in West Bengal. In addition, he also remarked that the TMC is committed to contesting peaceful and fair elections in West Bengal.

BJP is sending BSF to villages in border areas in West Bengal and terrorising people to vote for them, this is my allegation. Election Commission said we will cross-check it: TMC leader Firhad Hakim after meeting EC officials, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/FiGgUY2Qkk — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

BJP is provoking hatred in West Bengal by communal speeches, we requested EC to take note of it. We all want peaceful & fair elections. This 'goli maro' etc is provocation to divide the society. They are terrorising people to vote for them: TMC leader Firhad Hakim https://t.co/uSx9fwBpnQ — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Trinamool vs BJP in West Bengal

The BJP has set its eyes on the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. The saffron party's strategy also includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections. On the other hand, the ruling TMC has also began reaching out to the people and highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. Trinamool's has also roped in former JDU VP and poll strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Even so, the BJP has asserted that it will win 200 seats in the state. On the contrary, Prashant Kishor has stated that the saffron party won't cross 99. The West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. The Lok Sabha election results led to BJP's inroads in the state and have made it the primary opposition in the state. Recently, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

