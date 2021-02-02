BJP Shares Clip Of Mamata Saying 'TMC Lost Bitterly In 6 Lok Sabha Seats', Makes Prophecy

In the run-up to Assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP has shared a video clip of CM Mamata Banerjee in which she heard accepting her defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. The clip from a campaign rally in West Bengal, CM Mamata asks voters to vote for her party and is heard saying that she is shameless even after she lost badly in few seats in Lok Sabha. The BJP while sharing the clip comments on Mamata and declares that People of Bengal will make sure of TMC whitewash in the upcoming polls.

"I lost badly in few seats in Lok Sabha elections, but I am shameless, see I am here again in front of you and I believe that this time you will vote for me in large numbers and make amends for the defeat in Lok Sabha polls," CM Mamata is heard saying.

Absolutely Pishi, this time we agree with you that you have no ‘lojja’ (shame) !



You will again lose terribly! The people of Bengal will soon show you out! pic.twitter.com/XAm9tUXWBo — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) February 1, 2021

BJP has chalked out a massive plan for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls which includes Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the state every month till the elections, Trinamool has already begun its outreach programme highlighting the welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. The TMC has also roped in former JDU VP and polls strategist Prashant Kishor for Mamata's re-election while the BJP's campaign is being headed by senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda. Violence has already started in the state with both parties blaming each other.

West Bengal Assembly elections

The BJP has claimed it'll win 200 seats, while the Trinamool, via Prashant Kishor has contended that the saffron party won't cross 99. West Bengal assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats. BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest polls from Nandigram, the place that paved way for her rule in the state, and her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari - who is now in BJP - has vowed to defeat her.

