BJP Slams Congress As Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Cop's Collar; 'not Satyagraha But Hatyagraha'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury after a video surfaced online which shows her holding a police officer's collar during a protest over Rahul Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that protests by the grand old party are not satyagraha but the murder of (Mahatma) Gandhi's philosophy to protect the 'first family of corruption'.

Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla said, "Congress assaulted a cop from Assam yesterday. Today Gandhi loyalist Renuka Chowdhary grabs a cop by the collar. This is not Satyagraha but a Hatya GRAHA of Gandhi JI’s philosophy to protect the first family of corruption! Will Congress sack her? Sheikh Hussain & now this!"

BJP Mahila Mocha leader Priti Gandhi has also condemned Renuka Chowdhury's act and called it an insult to the police force. "Unfortunately, this obnoxious lady was once a parliamentarian!" she said.

Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Policeman By The Collar At Congress' Hyderabad Protest

A shocking video has emerged which shows a former parliamentarian grabbing an on-duty Hyderabad Police personnel by the collar. The Congress leader held the cop's collar when she was stopped from heading towards Raj Bhavan in Telangana. She was later taken away by the female police personnel.

This is not the first incident where Congress workers attacked police officers in the midst of these protests. On Wednesday, Republic TV had accused a video wherein grand old party workers were seen assaulting police officers. Guwahati Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who was trying to bring the situation under control, was hit with the bamboo flag staff. He was seen bleeding from the left side of his face, dangerously close to his eye.

Several incidents of scuffling between Congress workers and cops have also been reported from many parts of the country amid the party's protest against the ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi.