BJP Slams Goa TMC Over Cartoon Showing Mamata Banerjee Stomping On PM Modi, Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday claimed the Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress posted a derogatory cartoon that showed party supremo Mamata Banerjee going to stomp over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The BJP shared an image of the cartoon on Twitter. Sharing the image, BJP claimed that the TMC is now planning to push their agenda of crushing people and democracy in Goa.

The Goa unit of BJP shared the image and said that it condemned the action. Meanwhile, a statement by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's office claimed the tweet by the AITC (All India Trinamool Congress) was deleted immediately and the CMO further shared a screenshot of the purported tweet. In the image, a huge foot in a blue-bordered white saree wearing a slipper can be seen with the PM, Shah, and Sawant beneath it.

Having murdered, raped and tortured BJP workers in Bengal, TMC plans to further their agenda of crushing people & democracy in Goa. On behalf of people of Goa, we condemn such blatant display of violent tendencies. pic.twitter.com/8mZbGv8kf7 — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) October 24, 2021

“BJP takes strong objection to cartoon released by TMC. The TMC has deleted the tweet showing Goa CM, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah under Mamata's chappal with the intention to crush them," the statement said. The cartoon with the caption "Haters Beware! She is Coming" was posted ahead of Banerjee's visit to election-bound Goa on October 28. However, Goa TMC leaders are yet to react to the same

Sharing a screenshot of the image, the Goa unit of BJP tweeted, “Having murdered, raped and tortured BJP workers in Bengal, TMC plans to further their agenda of crushing people and democracy in Goa. On behalf of the people of Goa, we condemn such blatant display of violent tendencies.” Reacting to the incident, BJP's Goa unit general secretary Narendra Sawaikar tweeted the Post-poll violence in WB is the true colour of the TMC leadership.

Goa Assembly Polls

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader late Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party.

