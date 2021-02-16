BJP Slams Kumaraswamy's 'Nazi' Jibe On Ram Mandir Fund Drive: 'His Thinking Is So Low'

Lashing out at ex-Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy for likening Ram Temple fund drive to 'Nazi Germany', BJP Tamil Nadu in-charge C T Ravi on Tuesday, said that the ex-CM's thought had stooped to new lows. Questioning as to whose houses were 'marked' for Ram Mandir donation, he asserted that devotees were contributing to temple construction 'whole-heartedly'. Castigating the JDS leader, he alleged that the ex-CM had brought shame to his family name.

Kumaraswamy alleges use of 'Nazi tactics' during Ram Mandir fundraising, castigates Centre

BJP: 'HDK's thoughts at new low'

I never thought he thinks such low level. I just want him to tell us whose house was marked?...People are donating wholeheartedly to build Ram Temple. His statement doesn't bring good name to him & his family. It's kind of false statement by him: BJP National General Secy CT Ravi pic.twitter.com/037eNYw0kY — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

HDK: 'Nazi-like tactics'

On Monday, Kumaraswamy claimed that there is an "undeclared emergency" in India at present. Pointing out that RSS was founded at the same time as the Nazi Party in Germany, he expressed concern that it is trying to implement similar policies adopted by the Nazis. For instance, he claimed that people collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir are separately marking houses of those who paid money and those who did not. Kumaraswamy's criticism comes in the backdrop of the close working relationship between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka, with the latter supporting the former's pick for the Legislative Council Chairmanship and JD(S) not participating in bypolls.

VHP slams 'irresponsible' Kumaraswamy alleging 'Nazi tactics' in Ram Mandir fundraising

Mandir Trust's fund campaign

In December, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust announced that it will launch a mass contact and Contribution Campaign for the construction of the temple. Asserting that the only domestic funds will be accepted, it said that voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which Coupons of ₹ 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available. The campaign which will start from January 14, 2021, will end on February 27, 2021. Moreover, the Trust said nearly 4 lakh volunteers will cover 55 crore people (11 crore families) in 5 lakh villages during the campaign.

Several prominent leaders like President Kovind, Digvijay Singh have donated to the fund. While the drive has found backing by Congress-backed NSUI, it has been opposed by Shiv Sena which said that Ram Janmabhoomi trust's fund campaign is an insult to Lord Ram as he was the 'King of Ayodhya'. As of date, the trust's treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri revealed that Rs.1511 crore has been deposited in its account so far. The way for the Ram Mandir- a long-cherished BJP dream- was paved by the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, when it pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties. PM Modi did the Bhoomi Pujan, laying the foundation for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020.

