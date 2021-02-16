VHP Slams 'irresponsible' Kumaraswamy Alleging 'Nazi Tactics' In Ram Mandir Fundraising

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) slammed former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy for his tweets on the funds being collected for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, remarking that the JD(S) leader neither checks for the facts nor provides any while leveling allegations. Lashing out at the JD(S) leader, VHP organizing secretary Basavaraj pointed out that volunteers of various organisations were collecting money from all sections of the society for the Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan and that the money was never demanded from the people. This came after Kumaraswamy alleged that homes not contributing to the Ram Mandir collection drive were being marked, describing this unsubstantiated claim as 'Nazi tactics'.

READ | Kumaraswamy Alleges Use Of 'Nazi Tactics' During Ram Mandir Fundraising, Castigates Centre

VHP clarified that the outreach was merely to enable the whole country to take part in the contributions, citing 'everyone's' belief in Lord Ram as the identity of Bharat and their intentions to emulate Ram's ideals in their lives. VHP also condemned Kumaraswamy's remarks on the RSS and expressed concern over the degradation of public discourse from the former Karnataka CM. Further, VHP said that it took serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held highest office of the state.

READ | Kumaraswamy Justifies Move To Not Contest Bypolls; Dares Siddaramaiah To Launch New Party

VHP lashes out at Kumaraswamy

"It happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming in from the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpana Abhiyan. The volunteers of various organisations including VHP are reaching out to all sections of the society and the society is responding positively and contributing towards the construction of the grand temple at Ayodhya. The volunteers do not even demand money from people and the outreach is merely to enable the whole country take part in the contributions as everyone believes strongly that Sri Ram is the identity of Bharat and one would want to emulate Prabhu Sri Ram's ideals in life.

Former CM doesn't even check facts nor provide one before making remarks.

VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held highest office of the state. The VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy's statement for making unwarranted remarks on the patriotic organization RSS.

VHP also expresses concern over degradation in public discourse coming from a former CM.

Basavaraj

Organizing Secretary

VHP, Karnataka"

READ | Extend GST Compensation Period Else Karnataka Will Become Revenue Deficit State: Cong MP

HDK alleges use of 'Nazi tactics' for Ram Mandir fundraising

In a departure from JD(S)'s bonhomie with BJP, ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Monday claimed that there is an "undeclared emergency" in India at present. Pointing out that RSS was founded at the same time as the Nazi Party in Germany, he expressed concern that it is trying to implement similar policies adopted by the Nazis. For instance, he claimed that people collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir are separately marking houses of those who paid money and those who did not. According to him, the fundamental rights of people are currently being snatched away in the country. Maintaining that one cannot freely express his or her views, the JD(S) legislator opined that the fate of the common man does not appear bright.

It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives.. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

Historians say that RSS took birth at the same time when Nazi Party was founded in Germany. There are concerns on what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. The fundamental rights of people are being snatched away in the country now.. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

READ | BJP Karnataka MLA Show Caused By Own Party For Saying CM Yediyurappa's Time Is Over