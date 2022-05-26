BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'anarchy' In State; 'TMC Is Insulting West Bengal Governor'

Hours after West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu made a massive announcement, stating that it has been decided to replace West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of all state universities, MP and National vice presidents of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Dilip Ghosh on Thursday lambasted the West Bengal Government, alleging that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is not satisfied even after destroying the education system of the state, and that the Chief Minister has taken another leap to establish anarchy. West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari too slammed the state government.

The BJP VP took to Twitter and stated, "Mamata Banerjee takes one more leap to establish Anarchy! The Paschim Banga (West Bengal) cabinet has decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be installed as the Chancellor of the state's universities replacing the Governor."

Ghosh added, "TMC didn't get peace after destroying the state's education system and schools that they now want to choke the air out the gasping higher educational institutions. TMC is insulting the position of the Governor by trying to alter his powers."

1.1 Mamata Banerjee takes one more leap to establish Anarchy!



The Paschim Banga cabinet has decided that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be installed as the Chancellor of the state's universities replacing the Governor. pic.twitter.com/W6Q7EUhEUZ — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 26, 2022

On the other hand, while speaking to ANI, state Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, "There has been overall corruption with SSC. I will reveal tomorrow how many Trinamool Student Council members have been recruited in the state universities. Mamata Banerjee is trying to divert people's attention from the ongoing SSC issue, by highlighting Arjun Singh, Chancellor Post of the University matter.

"Nantu Pradhan bribed a huge amount to Partha Chatterjee. Money has been taken in the name of primary, upper primary recruitment. About 90 lakh candidates' future has been put in uncertainty. Changing the Chancellor is not an easy task. First, the proposal has to be brought to the assembly. Then it has to be sent to the governor. BJP will try with full power to stop it. The Centre and State have the joint responsibility in the field of education. The Centre's approval is required to make any changes in the departments under joint responsibility. Just as her dream to make legislative council has not been fulfilled, we will all make sure that all the wishes of Mamata Banerjee are not fulfilled," Adhikari added.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya too fumed over the Mamata Banerjee-led government, and said, "This is yet another attempt by the Mamata Banerjee’s government to deflect attention from the scams in the educations sector namely the SSC, which is right now being investigated by CBI. This is also an attempt to ensure that accountability and transparency in appointing vice-chancellors to state-run universities is scuttled. There are several appointments which are already under challenge in the Calcutta high court, this will give Mamata Banerjee’s government complete freedom to appoint those who do not even meet basic eligibility criteria."

West Bengal Guv to be replaced by CM as Chancellor of state universities

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Education Minister Bratyabrata Basu addressed a press conference and stated, "Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended."

When Republic Media Network got in touch with Dhankhar, the Governor unaware of the development, said, "I don't know, I am not intimated....but if something of this sort has been decided, it is unconstitutional."

VCs of 24 Universities appointed without my approval: Guv Dhankhar

This major decision comes as a backdrop of a war of words between the Guv and the WB CM over appointments of Vice-Chancellors. In December 2021, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had claimed that appointments of vice-chancellors of 24 universities in the state were made without his approval or in defiance of orders.

Dhankhar is the ex-officio chancellor of the state-run universities, including Calcutta University, Jadavpur University and Presidency University. "VCs of 24 Universities appointed by Mamata Banerjee in disregard of law. These are ex facie in defiance of specific orders or without approval by Chancellor-the Appointing Authority," the governor had tweeted. "These appointments carry no legal sanction and would be forced to take action unless soon recalled," he added. The warning had come close on the heels of chancellors and vice-chancellors of private universities not attending a meeting called by the governor earlier in the same month at the Raj Bhawan. Dhankhar is the visitor of private universities in the state.