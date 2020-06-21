BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Surrender Modi' Jibe, Says He's Spoon-fed Propaganda By China

The BJP on Sunday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Surender Modi' saying that it was the Congress party that had in 1962 'surrendered' to China instead. With threats from China looming large, and forces engaging in diplomatic and military-level talks along the LAC, Rahul Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking the government in the aftermath of the Galwan clashes questioning the Indian forces and Prime Minister by quoting foreign publications threatening the sovereignty of the country.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi and RP Singh slammed Gandhi calling him a '50-year-old adolescent' who is 'spoon-fed propaganda' by China and India. "What do you with a 50-year old man like this, when at a time with the country going through a pandemic and enemies at the LAC, he is dividing the country. Earlier also he used a phrase called political 'lie'olgy. This is something the Congress is an expert at. Creating misunderstanding. These khaandaanis were the ones who surrendered China in 1962," said BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

"He is a 50-year-old adolescent. He can't understand things. Whatever is spoon-fed to him by China and Pakistan, he spews that. Everyone knows how many kilometres were 'surrendered' during the Congress era. It is the first time that Indian forces are standing strongly and giving it back to the enemies at the border. He can't understand this? He doesn't believe in the army. He believes only China who spoon-feeds him about what to say," said BJP leader RP Singh.

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Asserting that China is not on Indian soil, PM Modi, on Friday, said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

He also gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. On Thursday, the PM called for an all-party meeting to brief all political parties on the situation on the LAC.

