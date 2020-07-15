West Bengal: One Arrest Made By CID, BJP Still Bats For CBI Enquiry In MLA Death

A day after BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya met President Ram Nath Kovind following the death of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy in North Dinajpur district, Trinamool Congress(TMC) MP Derek O'Brien visited the President on Wednesday. Derek O'Brien not only appraised the President of the ground situation but also submitted a letter from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The letter to the President from West Bengal's Chief Minister mentions that it is clear that distorted facts are allegedly being presented by BJP and refers to the death of 63-year-old Roy, a compatriot in the state Assembly, as unfortunate.

"On receipt of post mortem and on primary-investigation, West Bengal Police has reported that it is a case of suspected suicide and could be related to some local money transfer activities. The note found in a pocket of the deceased also names two persons who are allegedly found to be related to such money transfer activities in the locality. Therefore, I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by the BJP,” stated the letter from Mamata Banerjee to President Kovind.

Arrest in the case

Even as Trinamool and its supremo thought that the state-run CID was capable of handling the case, BJP was vehement that CBI should take over the death of their MLA, as they think only a central investigation could be an 'impartial' one. Asking for a CBI enquiry, BJP carried out multiple protests in front of police stations throughout Bengal on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the CID arrested a person named Niloy Singha in the case.

The arrest made on Wednesday morning was based on a chit found in the deceased's pocket with Singha and one other person's name on it. No other detail on the second name has been revealed by the CID. A connection between a Co-operative society and MLA Debendranath Roy was discovered, which was also informed to the President by Derek O'Brien.

"The deceased MLA from Hemtabad was elected secretary since 2012 of Barabar Balia Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samity Ltd which is a Mini Bank. It’s office is at Mohiniganj Hat, in Uttar Dinajpur. Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Society (ARCS) and team verified all accounts and found that total Rs.4 crore 97 lakh was deposited in the bank. Rs.2 crore 37 lakh only is found to have been sanctioned as a loan from the bank. Documents regarding of Rs.2 crore 60 lakh are not found in the bank. ARCS and team will hold a detailed enquiry in this regard and will submit report," said a TMC leader.

With one arrest made, and demands for CBI enquiry rising every day by BJP, the death of MLA Debendranath Roy has caused heavy controversy in the political corridors of West Bengal.

