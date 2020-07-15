TMC Delegation Calls Upon President Kovind Over BJP MLA's Death In Bengal

Delegation of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), comprising Derek O'Brien, called on President Ram Nath Kovind today and handed over a letter to him from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. Body of Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, was found hanging at his residence near Bindal village in West Bengal on Monday morning. Roy had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes -- on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.

Shri Derek O’Brien, MP (RS) & Leader, All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/WMw8IiBfEs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 15, 2020

During their meeting, O'Brien also handed over a letter from the Chief Minister to the President as well. In the letter, the CM mentioned that the government has taken all necessary actions immediately for a comprehensive investigation.

"Yesterday morning I received very sad news about the death of Shri Debendranath Roy, MLA who had won the Vidhan Sabha elections from 33-Hemtabad Assembly Constituency from CPI (M) party and subsequently he supported the BJP," the letter read.

"Therefore I am sorry to say that it does not appear to be a political case as being projected by the BJP. Our government has taken all necessary actions immediately for a comprehensive investigation. I have already handed over the case to CID for proper investigation"," Banerjee said in the letter further.

Debendra Nath Roy's death

The family of the MLA claims that he has been killed and hanged later. However, police say the cause of death whether suicide or murder will be ascertained after post mortem. The body has been sent to Raigunj hospital for post mortem and further investigation is underway.

"Around 1:00 am, a motorcycle went past the house, everyone was asleep. He told my aunt, he will be back. But he did not come back all night. Then I came here and saw this horrific sight. I think miscreants killed and hung him. He was a running MLA. We want a CBI enquiry,” said Jitesh Chandra Roy, brother of the dead lawmaker.

