Siddaramaiah Today Looks Like Sanjay Raut Of Tomorrow: BJP Takes Jibe After Karnataka Win

Predicting Shiv Sena's future in Maharashtra to be similar to that of Congress in Karnataka after the bypoll results, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday, took to Twitter to take a jibe at Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. He predicted that Sanjay Raut may meet the same fate as Siddaramaiah who resigned both as CLP chief and Leader of Opposition. BJP has currently won 10 seats and is leading in seats, while the Congress won 2 seats.

Earlier in the day, accepting defeat in the Karnataka by-polls on Monday Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah has resigned from his posts after the declaration of results. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundurao too has offer his resignation from his post.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a veiled warning to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Citing the BJP’s success in the bypolls to 15 seats in Karnataka, he stated that anyone who betrayed the people’s mandate would be taught a lesson by the people. Maintaining that the reality of Congress must be remembered by all, he alleged that it could never run a coalition government successfully.

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead of 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs, led the Congress which gained a lead in 2 seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. Independent MLA is leading in one seat. Two seats from Maski and RR Nagar are still vacant. The halfway mark in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly is 112. BJP which held 105 seats in the truncated Assembly has now increased its total to 117. Currently, the JD(S)-Congress holds seats combined tally of 102 (JD(S)-34 seats, Cong-68).

