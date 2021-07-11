BJP To Allot New Positions; RSP, Javadekar May Get Responsibility In Poll-bound States

After the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle under PM Modi-led central government, sources have informed the Republic Media Network that former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar may soon receive senior organisational positions in the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Sources further informed that the saffron party is soon likely to announce new positions for the senior former Union Ministers. These leaders may get National General Secretary or Vice President position, they added.

Former Union Ministers to get senior positions

Giving out further details, sources informed that major responsibilities will be given to Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar for the upcoming Assembly poll-bound states. BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to soon make an announcement regarding the same.

Earlier during the day, Nadda had called for a meeting of National Secretaries at BJP headquarters in the National Capital at 3:00 pm. According to sources, the upcoming Assembly polls strategy is expected to be part of the agenda of the meeting

On Wednesday, July 7 as many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were among the 12 Union Ministers who had resigned from their posts of Council of Ministers ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion on wednesday.

PM Modi-led Cabinet reshuffle

The reshuffled Union Cabinet, which has been reported to be the youngest in India's history, also comprises an equitable representation of caste, gender, and regions across the country. With seven new faces, the women ministers in the PM's Council of Ministers rose to eleven. Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, and Apna Dal's Anupriya Singh Patel were among the seven women who took oath as ministers of state. Three of them are first-time MPs, while Patel is returning to the council of ministers after previously serving as the Union Minister of State for Health under PM Modi.

(Image: PTI, ANI)