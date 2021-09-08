BJP To Bring Population Control Bill In Telangana If Elected In 2023: State Party Chief

Addressing a public meeting on the 11th Day of Praja Sangram Yatra, Telangana Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday said the party would bring a population control act in the state if it comes to power after the 2023 Assembly polls. In his address, the BJP leader also refuted allegations of spreading hatred and provoking people during his yatra. The BJP leader along with Youth Wing President Tejasvi Surya put out several allegations on the KCR-Government of Telangana.

BJP leader refutes allegation of provoking people

"If telling and explaining facts is provoking people then the party would definitely keep continue this work as we have been taking out 'Praja Sangram Yatra' to know the problems of people including students, farmers and unemployed youths who are facing problems in the TRS regime," added Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Youth leader Tejasvi Surya described Bandi Sanjay as a leader who 'stands with people in tough times than a hoarder who rules from a farmhouse'.

Telangana needs a leader who stands with people in tough times than a hoarder who rules from a farmhouse



Sh @bandisanjay_bjp Garu & BJP are today in front of you, walking thru every inch of Telangana & working for its growth



"Official liberation day"

The BJP leader again claimed that the CM KCR had promised to celebrate September 17 as "official liberation day" however he is not implementing it due to the fear of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

In a major allegation, Kumar also said that the TRS government never submitted a list of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses to the Modi-Government.

"The Modi government has sanctioned 2.73 lakh houses for homeless poor in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. But KCR has shown daydream to poor in the name of the double-bed room and failed to provide them. The party has asked the TRS government to submit a list of beneficiaries of double bedroom houses which was never submitted," the BJP leader said.

The BJP leader has promised to provide the same if it comes to power.

Population control bill

According to Kumar, BJP in Telangana will bring a population control bill on lines of Uttar Pradesh. As per the bill brought by the Adityanath-led Government, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc. Meanwhile, the Centre has made it clear that it is not mulling any such policy across India.

(with inputs from ANI)