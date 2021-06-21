'BJP To Finalise Uttar Pradesh CM After Assembly Polls': Yogi's Minister Adds To Confusion

Amid the unexpected confusion regarding the Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister face ahead of 2022 assembly polls, Senior BJP leader and state Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya made a big statement after the party meeting on Sunday. He said that the next Chief Minister of the state will be decided by the central leadership after the completion of Assembly elections early next year. Conflicting signals have been emerging from the ruling BJP over who would lead the party in the 2022 Assembly elections and who will be the chief ministerial candidate.

'Centre will finalise CM after polls': Swami Prasad Maurya

“The Chief Minister will be finalised by the central leadership after the Assembly elections,” Maurya told PTI at the BJP headquarters.

'BJP will fight under Yogi's leadership': UP BJP chief

On June 19, the state's party president Swatantra Dev Singh said that incumbent Yogi Adityanath will lead the saffron party in the polls. His comment comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah summoned Singh and State General Secretary (Org) Sunil Bansal to Delhi hurriedly.

"Corruption and hooliganism have ended and development is taking place. We will fight the 2022 elections under hardworking and honest Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath".

'Party Will Decide CM Face': UP Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya predicted that the saffron party will win the UP polls in 2022 and set a target of 300+ seats. Stating that the Yogi government had made more progress in 4 years compared to 15 years of SP-BSP governments, he said that the dreams of SP-BSP will be destroyed.

"Under whose leadership the BJP will fight the next Assembly elections in the state will be decided by the national leadership of the BJP and the parliamentary board. It does not matter under whose leadership the election is being fought. The BJP is the largest party in the world. It is not a private limited company like the SP, BSP and the Congress", said Deputy CM Maurya.

CM Yogi's Delhi Visit

Amid rumours of UP cabinet expansion, CM Yogi Adityanath met top BJP leaders including - PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda on 10-11 June as BJP gears for seven state elections in 2022. As per the sources, there will be no change in party leadership or the state government structure and that a coordination committee will be formed under Adityanath's leadership to bridge the gap between the Centre and state leadership.

