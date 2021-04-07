BJP To Go To EC Against Mamata Banerjee's Call To 'gherao' CRPF Forces Amid Bengal Polls

The dramatic turn of political events continues to intensify by the day in the state of West Bengal as BJP has now decided to lodge a complaint against TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on CRPF forces. Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday criticised the CRPF and called for a gherao of CRPF personnel wherever they are deployed for security during the elections.

Speaking on the issue, Smriti Irani lashed out at Mamata Banerjee over her shocking remarks and said, "Today Mamata ji has shown the audacity to call for a gherao of CRPF. Mamata ji's anarchy has taken a new turn, but the people of Bengal have decided to end Mamata Banerjee's anarchy. She can see her defeat in this election hence she was earlier speaking against the poor and now against the paramilitary forces of the country."

Speaking of Mamata's remark that goons have been brought from the northern states such as UP and Bihar to Bengal during the elections, Smriti Irani responded by saying, "Mamata Banerjee has written to all the states pleading for their support in this election. But today when she is abusing and insulting the people of other states, the political parties who have pledged support to Mamata Banerjee should answer whether they are also against the northern states or are they too anti-Gujarat?"

A high octane drama unfolded during the second phase of the West Bengal elections i.e. on April 1 when Nandigram went to polls from where Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari were in a direct faceoff. During the polling day, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had accused the CRPF jawans of beating the polling agents and threatening the voters. The ruling party also alleged collusion of the CRPF with BJP and said that the central forces were creating hurdles for the voters and tried to influence them in favour of BJP. TMC had also lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against the CRPF Jawans. The ruling party came up with a long list of issues against the CRPF while lodging its complaint to the Election Commission.

A day after the Nandigram ruckus in the second phase, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. She had also levelled allegations against Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Amit Shah is controlling the polls and not the election commission. CRPF had then issued a statement calling Mamata Banerjee's charges as baseless.

"All allegations are baseless. CRPF is a great force and has a clean history to play a fair and clean role in performing its duty. Its integrity is beyond doubt," CRPF said in its response.

