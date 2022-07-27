BJP To Stage Massive Protest Outside AAP HQ Against New Excise Policy Today

Stepping up its protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's new liquor policy in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while claiming that the government has commissioned thousands of crores by colluding with the liquor mafia has decided to stage a massive protest in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the latest updates, the BJP has alleged that the government has ignored rules and made a scam of thousands of rupees.

The protest will be carried out against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanding his removal. A huge demonstration will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday.

Notably, this pertains to the Delhi liquor policy recently introduced by the Delhi government. It came under the scanner after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in its implementation. Following the demand, the opposition BJP has launched a major protest against the Delhi government over the same further demanding action against Sisodia, who happens to hold the excise portfolio in the cabinet.

BJP leaders detained over protesting against Delhi liquor policy

Earlier on Monday, several Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a demonstration near the Aam Aadmi Party office in Delhi alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s excise policy and against Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia. While the protestors gathered near the ITO crossing and tried to march toward the AAP’s DDU Marg office. they were stopped by the police. Many also tried to jump police barricades, however, were detained by the police.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta who was seen spearheading the protests spoke to the media and said,

“We have come here to protest and demand the sacking of Sisodia, as well as another minister of Kejriwal government Satyendar Jain, who is currently in jail in a money laundering case."

Furthermore, lashing out more at CM Kejriwal, he said that "it is the shamelessness of the chief minister that a minister in his cabinet has been jailed but not yet removed from the government".

Meanwhile, including Gupta, many others like Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP state general secretaries Kuljeet Chahal and Dinesh Pratap Singh, and party vice president Ashok Goel Devraha were among the ones who took part in the demonstration.

