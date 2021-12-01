BJP Unveils Big Outreach Initiative For UP Polls; To Take Out 6 Yatras Covering 403 Seats

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, BJP will take out 6 yatras covering all the 403 Assembly seats of the state to make people aware of the development work done by its governments at the Centre and in the state. As per sources, many national and state-level leaders of the saffron party are likely to participate in these yatras which will start from Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Braj, Western UP and Bundelkhand. This decision was taken in an organizational meeting held at Lucknow which witnessed the participation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP's state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी 2022 के विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर 6 यात्राएं लेकर यूपी की जनता के बीच जाएगी।



कार्यकर्ताओं के दम पर और जनता के आशीर्वाद से भाजपा 300+ सीटों के साथ एक बार फिर सरकार बनाने जा रही है...



Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI, "We will reach out to the 25 crore people of the state with the achievement and welfare schemes of the state government and the Centre through these yatras. These yatras will break the barriers of casteism, appeasement and dynastic politics". Meanwhile, BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in the JP Nadda-led party winning more than 300 seats once again in the UP polls.

BJP seeks re-election in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP and the SP-Congress alliance could win only 19 and 54 seats respectively. Leaving no stone unturned for the 2022 UP polls, BJP appointed Dharmendra Pradhan as its election in-charge and Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, Saroj Pandey and Vivek Thakur as the co-in-charges. On September 24, BJP formally announced an alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S).