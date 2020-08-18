'BJP Validating Jinnah's Two-nation Theory': Mehbooba Mufti In Latest Charge

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is "validating (Mohammad Ali) Jinnah's two-nation theory" by 'robbing' rights of J&K locals.

She said that states like Nagaland and Manipur are "moving towards semi-autonomous status" with exclusive rights for locals. This, without citing any concrete evidence for making such an observation. Mufti charged that such a status has been 'robbed' from Kashmir because it is Muslim-majority region and thereby alleging that BJP "has no place for minorities".

While states like Nagaland & MP are moving towards semi autonomous status & exclusive rights for locals,J&K entitled to all of this constitutionally has been robbed because it is muslim dominant.BJPs 🇮🇳 has no place for minorities, hence validating Jinnah’s two nation theory — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 18, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended

On July 31, the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the detention of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act by three months. Mentioning that her detention was due to end on August 5, the order stated that the law enforcement agencies had recommended further extension in this period. She will continue to be lodged at her residence on Gupkar Road in Srinagar which has been designated as a subsidiary jail. Mufti served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for just over two years in an alliance with BJP. However, she resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP withdrew support from the government.

Political Detentions in J&K

Former chief ministers — Farooq Abdullah, along with his son Omar Abdullah and Mufti, and other mainstream Kashmiri leaders were placed under detention, citing 'preventive measure' on August 5, prior to the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisational Bill, 2019.

While the PSA charges against the Abdullah father-son duo were withdrawn in March 2020, Mufti was shifted to her Gupkar Road residence. Recently, Mufti's former party mate and ex-MLA Sajad Lone, who founded the J&K People's Conference, was also released from his PSA detention.

(PTI Photo)

