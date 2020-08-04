BJP Veteran LK Advani Says 'Mandir Will Usher Peaceful Ram Rajya' Ahead Of Bhoomi Pujan

A day ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, BJP veteran L K Advani, on Tuesday, released a statement expressing his joy at fulfillment of one of his and BJP's long-cherished dream - a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram. Highlighting the auspicious Bhoomi pujan scheduled to be done by PM Modi, he humbly acknowledged the fruition of his Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by him in 1990. Stating the Ram Mandir as the beginning of a peaceful era of 'Ram Rajya', he prayed for Lord Ram's blessings to all citizens. The 92-year-old veteran will attend the event via video-conferencing on Wednesday.

"One of the dreams close to my heart is going to be fulfilled tomorrow. A grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace has been a long-cherished dream of BJP," states Advani in his statement. Moreover, he added, "I believe that the Ram Mandir will make India a peaceful and brotherly nation. A nation where everyone gets justice and no one will be banished, ushering us into 'Ram Rajya' - a symbol of good governance".

Advani's Ram Janmabhoomi movement

After then-PM Rajiv Gandhi opened the locks to the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi area in 1986, Advani along with Ramchandra Das and Ashok Singhal spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990. Advani along with VHP began his Rath Yatra on 25 September 1990 at Somnath demanding the government to hand over the disputed territory to the Hindus to build a temple. Spanning over 10,000 km from Somnath to Ayodhya, Advani galvanised lakhs of people to take to the streets in protest. However, Advani's journey was cut short at the UP-Bihar border with then-CM Lalu Prasad Yadav arresting him.

However, BJP, VHP, Shiv Sena and other factions' 1,50,000 kar sevaks pushed towards to Ayodhya organising a rally at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area where the 16th century Babri Masjid stood on December 6, 1992. The rally - allegedly organised by the BJP & VHP - turned violent when kar sevaks attacked security personnel and demolished the mosque, causing wide-spread communal riots. In May 2017, the special CBI court charged BJP leaders L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti and others with criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, as per reports, which was upheld by the Supreme Court. The case's hearing is ongoing in a CBI court currently.

Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone at the Ram Janmabhoomi for the Ram Mandir at 12:30 PM on Wednesday. 175 eminent guests will attend the event including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

