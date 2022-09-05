'BJP Wanted To Make This Leader Bihar's Eknath Shinde': CM Nitish Kumar's Big Claim

Amid a political tussle between Janata Dal (United) (JDU) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made another claim, alleging that the saffron party wanted to make former JDU leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh as Bihar's Eknath Shinde, indicating an attempt from BJP to throw the Nitish-led government from the state.

On Sunday, during the national executive council meeting of the JDU in Patna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the BJP wanted to make RCP Singh the Eknath Shinde of Bihar and isolate the JDU party, ANI reported. It is pertinent to mention that CM Eknath Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress.

'Amit Shah will try to trigger communal disturbances in Bihar': Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Notably, in the JDU national executive council meeting chaired by the party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, the party alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will try to “trigger communal disturbances" during his upcoming tour of the state later this month, PTI reported. However, Rajiv Ranjan Singh warned that because the people of Bihar were on guard, Shah will not be able to reap benefits for the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, JDU party president, Rajiv Ranjan said. 'When Amit Shah Ji will be here he will try to trigger communal disturbances in Bihar and across the country. But, the people of Bihar are alert (‘satark’) and they (BJP) will not be able to cash in on communal polarisation." Notably, Shah is scheduled to visit Bihar's Purnea and Kishanganj districts, both of which have a high concentration of Muslim population, on September 23-24.

According to Rajiv Ranjan, the Mahagathbandhan-- an alliance of JDU, RJD, Congress and Left will win "40 out of 40 seats" in the state in the general elections, and the BJP will be completely destroyed.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, Nitish said that if the Opposition parties came together, the saffron party will be reduced to 50 seats in the general elections of 2024.

'RCP Singh connived with BJP' to weaken JDU: Nitish Kumar

Earlier in August, after breaking ties with the BJP in Bihar and swearing in as the new CM, Nitish took a potshot on former national president of the JDU-- RCP Singh for participating in the Union Cabinet without his permission and for conniving with BJP to weaken his party. "I never made RCP Singh a minister. I had made him party president. He himself became a minister and connived with BJP," Nitish told reporters.

Alleging RCP Singh's growing ties with BJP, JDU ignored Singh for a Rajya Sabha berth and reposed in former MLA Khiru Mahto instead, following which Singh quit the party.

