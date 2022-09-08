'BJP Wants Riots': Uddhav Thackeray Camp Deflects Blame For Facelift Of Terrorist's Grave

Under fire from the BJP over the beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction denied responsibility for the same. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Sena MP Arvind Sawant contended that the MVA government has nothing to do with the grave's facelift as it is private property. Hailing the manner in which the US dealt with Osama Bin Laden, he opined that the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led government shouldn't have handed over Memon's dead body to his kin to avoid his glorification.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "I condemn the allegations levelled against the Uddhav Thackeray government. Bada Kabristan is private property. It has trustees. Some years ago, some people have tried to do something there. A complaint was filed and a person was arrested. Probe this. Why do you drag Shiv Sena in it? In 2015, the same Yakub was hanged during the so-called pro-Hindutva government's tenure. After hanging him, why did you release his body? When America killed Osama Bin Laden, they tied a stone to his body and drowned it in the sea so that he is not glorified."

Maintaining that Shiv Sena can never support terrorists, he dared the state government to conduct a probe. "They (BJP) want riots to happen in the country. There is an attempt to divide people in the name of caste and religion. I condemn it. Conduct a probe. Anyone levels an allegation without any evidence," he added.

Beautification of terrorist's grave

Yakub Memon was hanged at the Nagpur Central Jail on July 30, 2015, for his involvement in the multiple blasts which rocked Mumbai on March 12, 1993, killing 257 people and injuring more than 1400. His brother Tiger Memon, also an accused, is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. A day earlier, Republic TV accessed pictures showing that LED lights and marble tiles have been installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict's grave in Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery.

Demanding an apology from Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. During that period, the grave of the dreaded terrorist Yakub Memon, who carried out the 1993 bombing in Mumbai at the behest of Pakistan, turned into a mausoleum. Is this their love for Mumbai, is this their patriotism? Along with Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of Mumbai". After the uproar, the Mumbai Police removed the LED lights and a DCP-level officer commenced a probe into the grave's facelift.