BJP West Bengal Chief Asserts 'Successful People Like Sourav Ganguly Should Join Politics'

A day after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said a successful person like him should enter politics. He added that his party was ready to take along everyone in its fight against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said that Sourav Ganguly has every right to meet the Governor as he is the former captain of the Indian [men’s] cricket team and now the president of BCCI. While appealing to people to join the BJP, he said, a successful person like Ganguly should join politics.

With West Bengal Assembly elections due next year, speculation is rife that Ganguly may join the saffron party. After the meeting on Sunday, Dhankhar said he interacted with the former cricketer on “varied issues” and announced that he accepted Ganguly’s offer to visit the Eden Gardens. He had reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.30 pm and the meeting lasted for an hour.

Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

pic.twitter.com/0nsOZGcmWZ — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

Asking reporters not to speculate about the visit, Ganguly said he had come to invite the Governor to the Eden Gardens as he has never visited the stadium.

If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on being asked if he or anyone from his family would join BJP pic.twitter.com/C6VKs4mbX2 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

