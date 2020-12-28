Sourav Ganguly Hints At Backing Ranji Trophy In 2021 Despite Packed Calendar?

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 is scheduled to commence from January 10 onwards and will run until January 31. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed that India’s delayed 2020-21 domestic season will be launching with the T20 tournament. Interestingly, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also has plans for the Ranji Trophy 2021 season as the former Indian captain recently hinted about exploring all options for India’s oldest domestic competition.

Sourav Ganguly likely to organise Ranji Trophy 2021 after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

At a BCCI meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24, Sourav Ganguly reportedly told other members that the board and state associations must look for options to host the Ranji Trophy 2021 season. If hosted, the Ranji Trophy 2021 season is likely to be organised after the two limited-overs competitions, i.e. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 seasons. The upcoming months are jam-packed for BCCI, as the Indian board will also be looking to conduct the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season sometime in April next year.

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 to pave way for youngsters in IPL 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 was originally scheduled to be played between November and December. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced BCCI to shift the entire tournament to January next year. The three-week event is set to be played across seven different venues under a bio-secure environment, with 38 teams taking part to claim the coveted trophy.

A bio-secure bubble has already been created at venues to ensure that there are no lapses. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Vadodara, Kolkata and Indore will host the league matches of the competition. The knockout fixtures will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal benchmark to test out youngsters in time for the IPL 2021 season. The tournament will also give youngsters an opportunity to impress the Indian selectors before Team India takes on England in a gruelling home season. The English cricket team is scheduled to tour India for four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs at home between February and March, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season.

Itinerary for England tour of India 2021

